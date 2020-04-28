Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.61

Shares of Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.61 and traded as low as $25.75. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 21.44%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

