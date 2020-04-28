Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Up 5.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.57, 1,289,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 945,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SCCO. Bradesco Corretora cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.