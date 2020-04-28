South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.
South State stock opened at $54.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. South State has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.25.
In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in South State by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in South State by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in South State by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in South State by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in South State by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
South State Company Profile
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.
