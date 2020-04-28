South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

South State stock opened at $54.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. South State has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.25.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South State will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in South State by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in South State by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in South State by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in South State by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in South State by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

