Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.39, approximately 1,099,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,912,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Get Sonos alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $996.60 million, a PE ratio of -313.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.49 million. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.42%. Sonos’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 42,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $331,474.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,952.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $117,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,290 shares of company stock worth $3,515,214 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 7,430.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 339.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 733,910 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 800,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 408,389 shares during the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth $6,248,000. Finally, THB Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 590,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 232,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.