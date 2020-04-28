Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 991,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 106.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra increased their price target on Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

