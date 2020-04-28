SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Price Up 6.2% After Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) rose 6.2% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.50, approximately 1,640,425 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,237,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.