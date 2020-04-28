SITE Centers (SITC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SITE Centers (NASDAQ: SITC):

4/27/2020 – SITE Centers was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

4/24/2020 – SITE Centers had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $11.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – SITE Centers was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/8/2020 – SITE Centers was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/8/2020 – SITE Centers is now covered by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – SITE Centers had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $14.50 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – SITE Centers was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – SITE Centers was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – SITE Centers had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.84%.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,197. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Lukes acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,576 shares of company stock valued at $237,704 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

