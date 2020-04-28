Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.45 and last traded at $63.28, approximately 274,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 337,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.02.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $225,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $99,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $410,881 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

