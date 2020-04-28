Silvergate Capital Corporation’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 5th (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital’s (NYSE:SI) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 5th. Silvergate Capital had issued 3,333,333 shares in its IPO on November 7th. The total size of the offering was $39,999,996 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SI. ValuEngine upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

NYSE SI opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $252.01 million and a PE ratio of 12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John M. Bonino purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,223.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

