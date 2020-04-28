Short Interest in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Drops By 14.9%

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,093,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after buying an additional 203,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after acquiring an additional 169,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

WING stock opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.78. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.50.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

