Short Interest in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Drops By 15.3%

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 9,600,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. Vector Group has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,013,022.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,121,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,250 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,249 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 168,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 99,005 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,021,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

