Short Interest in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Grows By 33.8%

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 6,130,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.35.

NYSE SIX opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.76. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos bought 16,075 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,159.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 600,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

