Short Interest in SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Declines By 31.0%

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SSNT stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. SilverSun Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of SilverSun Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

