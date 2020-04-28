Short Interest in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Drops By 32.9%

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVBI shares. TheStreet cut Severn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Severn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Severn Bancorp stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,777 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 203,117 shares during the quarter. Severn Bancorp makes up about 3.0% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 4.02% of Severn Bancorp worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SVBI opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. Severn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.