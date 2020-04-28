Short Interest in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Decreases By 14.8%

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,700 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 939,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $57.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

NYSE PTR opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PetroChina by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in PetroChina by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

