Short Interest in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Expands By 36.4%

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,200 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 281,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $123.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.