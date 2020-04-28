Short Interest in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Grows By 36.6%

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,600 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 272,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $437.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.98. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEBO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

