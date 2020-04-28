Short Interest in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Rises By 37.4%

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the March 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

