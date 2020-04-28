Short Interest in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Decreases By 14.6%

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 263,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

IDCC stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. InterDigital Wireless has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDCC. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

