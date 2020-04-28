Short Interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Decreases By 15.4%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 128,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.99% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

