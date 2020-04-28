Short Interest in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Declines By 15.1%

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,100 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $320,165.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,636,552.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 213,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 308,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ICF International by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 938,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,956,000 after buying an additional 130,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICFI. Sidoti cut their price objective on ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of ICFI opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ICF International has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $95.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.33.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). ICF International had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $396.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

