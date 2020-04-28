Short Interest in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Expands By 38.6%

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 357.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 231,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 181,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 4,261.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 107.1% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HURC. TheStreet downgraded Hurco Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

HURC opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.77. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

