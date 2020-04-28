Short Interest in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Grows By 36.4%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Genpact by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $1,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on G. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Genpact has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

