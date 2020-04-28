Short Interest in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Decreases By 14.7%

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 210,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 4,909.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

FF opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from FutureFuel’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

