Short Interest in Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) Declines By 15.7%

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 382,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.