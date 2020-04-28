Short Interest in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Increases By 38.2%

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,030,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the March 31st total of 14,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 602.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 155,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.65.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

