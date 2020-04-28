Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) Drops By 29.1%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,800 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 634,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,938,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 806.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SXTC opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

