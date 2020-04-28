Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Expands By 36.4%

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 211,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 238.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,653 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $91.51 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.96%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKEP. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

