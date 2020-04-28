Short Interest in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Increases By 37.1%

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 920,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Avalara stock opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. Avalara has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.76.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $1,415,676.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,850 shares of company stock worth $6,349,320. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,407,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,993,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,821,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,876,000. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,216,000 after acquiring an additional 283,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.