Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rises By 34.0%

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,300 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the March 31st total of 632,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In related news, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 210,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $6,579,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.60 million and a P/E ratio of -7.18.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

