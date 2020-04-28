Short Interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Grows By 36.5%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the March 31st total of 299,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th.
In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, Director Richard Douglas purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. As a group, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.
