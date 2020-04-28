Short Interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Grows By 36.5%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the March 31st total of 299,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, Director Richard Douglas purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,014 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 64,863 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. As a group, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

