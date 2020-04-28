Short Interest in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Rises By 20.7%

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,450,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 17,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,997 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,657 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

