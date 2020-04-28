Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from $550.00 to $700.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Shopify traded as high as $668.00 and last traded at $646.93, with a volume of 94477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $643.19.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.96.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of -566.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $447.02 and its 200-day moving average is $410.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.