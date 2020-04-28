Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Watsco Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watsco’s FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

WSO stock opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. Watsco has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $186.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.69.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Watsco by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,684,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Watsco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 755,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 729,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $81,931,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.