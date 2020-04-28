Seaport Global Securities Comments on Chart Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GTLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Shares of GTLS opened at $35.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $93.52.

In other news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,573.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chart Industries by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.