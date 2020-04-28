Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC (LON:SST) Insider Andrew Baird Buys 2,000 Shares

Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC (LON:SST) insider Andrew Baird acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.60) per share, with a total value of £14,600 ($19,205.47).

Shares of Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust stock opened at GBX 730 ($9.60) on Tuesday. Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 8.11 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,167.63 ($15.36). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 726.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 907.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72.

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing mainly in smaller Asian quoted companies. It invests mainly in the shares of smaller Asian quoted companies. For investment purposes, the investment region includes China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

