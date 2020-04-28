Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC (LON:SST) Insider Andrew Baird Buys 2,000 Shares

Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC (LON:SST) insider Andrew Baird acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.60) per share, with a total value of £14,600 ($19,205.47).
Shares of Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust stock opened at GBX 730 ($9.60) on Tuesday. Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 8.11 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,167.63 ($15.36). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 726.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 907.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72.
About Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust
