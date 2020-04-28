Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s earnings. Schweitzer-Mauduit International posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $870.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

