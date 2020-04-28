Schneider National (SNDR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.25-1.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.25-1.35 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

