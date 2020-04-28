SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,699 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,266,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.21.

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total value of $450,022.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $308.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.64. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $197.86 and a 1-year high of $315.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.38 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

