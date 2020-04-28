Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sally Beauty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

SBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of SBH opened at $9.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 2,335,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,650,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 780,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 478,855 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $61,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,130.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 9,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

