salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos Sells 119 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.59, for a total transaction of $18,277.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,718.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $19,040.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total value of $18,134.41.

On Friday, April 3rd, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $15,999.55.

On Friday, March 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $17,969.00.

On Friday, March 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $16,719.50.

On Friday, March 13th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $17,786.93.

On Friday, March 6th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $19,709.97.

On Friday, February 28th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $19,655.23.

On Friday, February 21st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $22,813.49.

On Friday, February 14th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $22,532.65.

salesforce.com stock opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day moving average is $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

