S & T Bancorp (STBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $79.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 million. On average, analysts expect S & T Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

S & T Bancorp stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S & T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.84.

STBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

