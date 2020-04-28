Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.
Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $85.07 billion for the quarter.
NYSE RDS.B opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.13. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile
Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
