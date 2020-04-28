Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.07 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, analysts expect Royal Dutch Shell to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RDS.A opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDS.A shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

