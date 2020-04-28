Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Trading Up 5.1%

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.60 and last traded at $109.40, approximately 120,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 160,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.62.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,795,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $22,392,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rogers by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 71,128 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after acquiring an additional 65,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Company Profile (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

