Robert W. Baird Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $420.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $391.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.07.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $362.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.90. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $387.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $10,837,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,369.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,776,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 348,800 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,104,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after purchasing an additional 332,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,067,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

