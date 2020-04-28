Robert Darwent Buys 3,000,114 Shares of Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) Stock

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) insider Robert Darwent acquired 3,000,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £2,700,102.60 ($3,551,831.89).

Shares of LGRS opened at GBX 96 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.63, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Loungers plc has a 1-year low of GBX 75.01 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 272.60 ($3.59). The stock has a market cap of $88.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 191.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

