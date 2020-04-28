RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.46 per share for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$320.73 million for the quarter.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$17.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.