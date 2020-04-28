Ridley (ASX:RIC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.98

Ridley Co. Ltd (ASX:RIC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.71. Ridley shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 65,797 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $224.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ridley’s payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australasia. It operates through two segments, AgriProducts and Property. The company provides its animal nutrition solutions to food producers in dairy, poultry, pig, aquaculture, sheep, and beef industries; laboratory animals in the research sector; and the equine and canine markets in the recreational sector.

