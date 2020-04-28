Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Retail Properties of America to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Retail Properties of America has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.04-1.08 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.04-1.08 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Retail Properties of America to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RPAI opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPAI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

